Stocking up before the cold hits

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- As the temperatures started to drop many shoppers made sure to get to the grocery store and stock up before the weekend began.

United Supermarket manager, Kaleb Hernandez, said for some reason shoppers always go after the three main item of milk, bread, and eggs.

As people continued to shop this evening Kaleb said he doesn't expect thing to change.

The store tries to plan ahead and look at the weather to make sure they know how much they need to stock the shelves.

Even during the colder months, their workers will still help take your groceries to your car.

Stores open late or 24-hours

Walmart Supercenter - 3130 Lawrence Road, Wichita Falls

Market Street - 4590 Kell West Boulevard, Wichita Falls

United Supermarkets - 4590 Kell West Boulevard, Wichita Falls

