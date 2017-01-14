Local girl competes in her first Wichita County Junior Livestock Show

The youth of Wichita County have wrapped up the Junior Livestock Show Saturday night.

Friday and Saturday kids were showing off their hard work and skills in raising livestock and training animals.

One of those kids was 11-year-old Arden Nimetz.

Arden trained her horse, Jake, all summer to run barrels.

Growing up around horses, Arden said it was only a matter of time before she began training her own.

This was her first time competing in the Wichita County Junior Livestock Show.

While she prepared, she made sure she and her horse had a good relationship.

"You have to know your horse pretty well. Know what they like and dislike. You have to know how fast they'll go. You just have to build it up every day," she said.

Arden competed in the 12 and Under class and ran a 0.36-second barrel.

She had hoped to have a time in the teens but said her and Jake will get there eventually.

Arden has plans to enter professional barrel racing in the future.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

