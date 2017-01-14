Texas Pit Crew hosts adoption event

Plenty of animals were ready to be adopted Saturday in Wichita Falls.

Texas Pit Crew hosted an adoption event at Petco.

The non-profit, volunteer-run organization is dedicated to eradicating animal cruelty to all breeds in Wichita County and the surrounding areas.

We spoke with a foster with Texas Pit Crew who shared with us why she works to make sure these dogs find a good home.

"These are all dogs that if rescue hadn't picked them up they would have been euthanize," Kari Banahan with Texas Pit Crew said.

At last check one dog had been adopted and several applications for adoption were filed with Texas Pit Crew.

To learn more about the organization or how you can adopt, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

