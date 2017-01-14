HS Soccer tournament scores: January 14 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer tournament scores: January 14

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Wichita Falls girls celebrating Alyssa Hollis's goal against Rider. / Source: KAUZ Wichita Falls girls celebrating Alyssa Hollis's goal against Rider. / Source: KAUZ
Girls

United Invitational - Wichita Falls

Hirschi  1
Randall 2
HIR: Shatoya DelValle 1 G

Wichita Falls 1 
Rider             0
WF: Alyssa Hollis 1 G

Rider          4
Montwood  0

Wichita Falls  2
EP Americas  0

Hirschi            
Frenship JV
Cancelled 
 

Boys

Denton Guyer Tournament 

Wichita Falls  0 
Lewisville      1

