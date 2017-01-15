Ringling Brothers Circus to close down

With some 2 million Americans hooked on opioid painkillers, drug companies are racing to find alternatives to stem the epidemic
Trump, in a tweet, asserts China's help on "the North Korea problem.''
Vice President Mike Pence is meeting with Alaska Gov. Bill Walker ahead of the vice president's 10-day visit to the Asia-Pacific region
A Wisconsin fugitive accused of stealing an arsenal of firearms and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House was arrested after a retired school counselor found him camping on his property
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.
Monday night, the Wichita Falls ISD board approved Grant Freeman as the 22nd head coach in Wichita Falls High School football history
Tonight was the last chance for Wichita County voters to ask questions and get answers on a proposed 70 million dollar bond, which would pay for a new jail and Law Enforcement Center.
Animal Adventure Park is holding a contest to name the baby. Votes can be cast through their website for a fee of $1 per vote with a five-vote minimum.
