Dallas Cowboys season brings boom to local businesses

Dallas Cowboys fans did not let rain ruin the big game Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys' 13-4 season has proved to be very beneficial to local businesses.

At The Broken Tap bartenders said on game days business is booming.

"We have dollars beers all throughout the game. If the Cowboys score we do some half price shots," Nikki Denham, bartender at The Broken Tap said.

But it is not just bars that see the big crowds. Restaurants also see the money flow in as well.

"On the days the Cowboys are playing it can get pretty wild in here," Penny Campbell, bartender for Parkway Grill North said.

America's team has brought in the boom in business this season.

"I literally wear running shoes because that's all I'm going to do for the shift is run. It's nuts. It's a lot of fun," Denham said.

Denham makes sure the bar is stocked with plenty of beer while Campbell has to worry about having plenty of booze and food.

"We always try to make sure we enough wings. Wings are always big. Any of our fries, or fried cheese, because we're famous for it. For me personally, it's bloody mary mix. (We) go through a lot of bloody mary mix," Campbell said.

Despite all the non-literal blood, sweat, and tears that go into preparing for a Dallas Cowboys game, the boom in business is being welcomed with open arms.

"It's a lot of fun to see that many people get excited for the same reason," Denham said.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

