Wichita Falls man arrested after hitting man in the face with a bat

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – A Wichita Falls man was arrested after lying to police about being threatened with a gun.

On Friday, January 13th, WFPD were called to Fas Pac located in the 1300 block of Central Freeway for a disturbance. When they arrived they made contact with a 44-year-old man identified as Johnny Reed. Reed said he had been threatened by a customer with a gun.

After investigating, police discovered Reed had actually chased the customer with a bat after he asked Reed for money which was owed to him for past work. When a co-worker attempted to stop Reed, he had been hit in the face with the bat by Reed.

Reed was transported to the Wichita County jail where he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.