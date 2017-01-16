Boy stabbed on Farris St. in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) - A boy is in the hospital after a stabbing on the 200 block of Farris St. in Wichita Falls. Police say two boys were fighting when, one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other through the arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made at this time and the ages have not been released.

