Boy stabbed on Farris St. in Wichita Falls

Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
A Wichita County jury has found Antonio Perez guilty of two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault and three counts of Indecency With a Child.
A recent report of a sexual assault at Midwestern State University is raising awareness on campus.
A Burkburnett High School senior has signed with Lubbock Christian University to play softball.
