Old downtown building could become affordable housing apartments

Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.
Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.
According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission there were nearly 12,860 sex-based harassment allegations filed in 2016.
According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission there were nearly 12,860 sex-based harassment allegations filed in 2016.
A new Texas Senate bill has one local credit union concerned about possible future changes that to them currently remain unclear. Texoma Community Credit Union is saying no to Senate Bill 714.
A new Texas Senate bill has one local credit union concerned about possible future changes that to them currently remain unclear. Texoma Community Credit Union is saying no to Senate Bill 714.
The company is working to create what they call a “direct brain interface” that would allow users to type messages with their brains.
The company is working to create what they call a “direct brain interface” that would allow users to type messages with their brains.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.