Old downtown building could become affordable housing apartments

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

More affordable housing could be on its way to downtown Wichita Falls.

Officials with Overland Park Development out of Kansas hope to make the old Maskat Shrine Temple on Lamar Street into its third affordable housing location in Wichita Falls. 

It would be a restoration project which those involved with downtown development are excited to see.

The company is filing an application with the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs to get funding to restore the old building into a 30 unit multi-family housing development. 

"I think it's just a major project to come downtown and really keep the ball rolling on what's going on in downtown Wichita Falls," Andy Lee with Overland Park Development said. 

It is a project that downtown development officials are looking forward to. 

"It's a building that is rich in Wichita Falls history so it's really exciting to see it coming back to life," Jeanette Charos with Downtown Wichita Falls Development said. 

Lee said this is a competitive development process. So, this project is competing for funds against another restoration project in Abilene. 

But the location of this building is giving Lee and Overland Park Development a good chance. 

It is located right next to a post office and blocks away from restaurants and stores downtown. 

The TDCHA board will make a final decision between the two projects in July. 

If approved, Lee said work could begin on the building in 2018. 

