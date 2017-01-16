Car wreck sends two to hospital - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Car wreck sends two to hospital

By Ian Klein, Reporter
A wreck sends at least two women to the hospital A wreck sends at least two women to the hospital

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- A wreck in Wichita Falls sends at least two women to the hospital.
Police said that collision involved two vehicles and happened at Central Freeway and Airport Drive just after 6:30 p.m. tonight.
Stay with six as we continue to learn more.

