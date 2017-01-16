Congressman Thornberry shares thoughts on President Obama's legacy

Thornberry said, he will be at the inauguration for President-Elect Donald Trump

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) – News Channel Six had the chance to sit down with Republican Congressman Mac Thornberry, Monday afternoon.

Thornberry said, he will be at the inauguration for President-Elect Donald Trump.

He believes it shows respect for the institutions of government and the process of choosing our leaders.

When asked about the election, Thornberry said he was surprised like most of the country, by the outcome.

But plans to work together with Trump, despite having differences.

When asked about President Obama’s legacy he had very strong words.

“I think he leaves behind a much more dangerous world than he inherited, but it's an opportunity for the next administration and the next Congress to get things moving again, and I hope we will,” said Thornberry.

Thornberry also shared his thoughts on the Affordable Care Act and Trumps selection for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

