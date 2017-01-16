Congressman Thornberry shares thoughts on President Obama's lega - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Congressman Thornberry shares thoughts on President Obama's legacy

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
Thornberry said, he will be at the inauguration for President-Elect Donald Trump Thornberry said, he will be at the inauguration for President-Elect Donald Trump

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) – News Channel Six had the chance to sit down with Republican Congressman Mac Thornberry, Monday afternoon.

Thornberry said, he will be at the inauguration for President-Elect Donald Trump.

He believes it shows respect for the institutions of government and the process of choosing our leaders.

When asked about the election, Thornberry said he was surprised like most of the country, by the outcome.

But plans to work together with Trump, despite having differences.

When asked about President Obama’s legacy he had very strong words.

“I think he leaves behind a much more dangerous world than he inherited, but it's an opportunity for the next administration and the next Congress to get things moving again, and I hope we will,” said Thornberry.

Thornberry also shared his thoughts on the Affordable Care Act and Trumps selection for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Woman who was sexually harassed at work shares her story

    Woman who was sexually harassed at work shares her story

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:29 AM EDT2017-04-20 07:29:13 GMT
    (Source:CBS)(Source:CBS)

    According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission there were nearly 12,860 sex-based harassment allegations filed in 2016. 

    According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission there were nearly 12,860 sex-based harassment allegations filed in 2016. 

  • Arkansas suffers 2 setbacks to multiple execution plan

    Arkansas suffers 2 setbacks to multiple execution plan

    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:38:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-04-20 05:38:23 GMT

    Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.

    Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.

  • Local credit union concerned about Texas SB 714

    Local credit union concerned about Texas SB 714

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-04-20 03:14:01 GMT
    Texoma Community Credit Union is saying no to Senate Bill 714Texoma Community Credit Union is saying no to Senate Bill 714

    A new Texas Senate bill has one local credit union concerned about possible future changes that to them currently remain unclear. Texoma Community Credit Union is saying no to Senate Bill 714.

    A new Texas Senate bill has one local credit union concerned about possible future changes that to them currently remain unclear. Texoma Community Credit Union is saying no to Senate Bill 714.

    •   
Powered by Frankly