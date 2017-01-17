Texas officer shoots man following domestic disturbance in Killeen

While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.
Students that take part in Future Farmers of America in high schools across Wichita and Archer counties are gearing up for the PRCA rodeo in Wichita Falls.
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.
The Texas House has approved a bill seeking to raise from 17 to 18 the age at which offenders automatically enter Texas' adult legal system.
Voters in Wichita County can vote early on two proposals in the county.
