Texas officer shoots man following domestic disturbance in Killeen

Texas officer shoots man following domestic disturbance in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) - A Central Texas police officer responding to a domestic disturbance has shot and wounded a man who approached the officer while armed.

Killeen police spokesman Carroll Smith said in a statement that the officer went to an apartment following a 911 call about a dispute involving a man and a woman.

The man had left the apartment by the time the officer arrived but later returned while carrying a firearm, prompting a confrontation.

The officer then shot the man, who was taken to a hospital where police say he was listed in stable condition Monday. The woman was not harmed.

In keeping with department policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave as the investigation into the shooting continues.

