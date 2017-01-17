Judge extends oversight of Houston suburb's election system - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Judge extends oversight of Houston suburb's election system

Source RNN Source RNN

PASADENA, Texas (AP) - A judge has extended federal oversight of the election system for a Houston suburb that the judge previously found had implemented a voting plan meant to dilute Latino power at the polls.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal on Monday issued an order that maintains jurisdiction over Pasadena until 2023.

The Houston Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2jtHZf2 ) that Rosenthal says in her order that the extended oversight will ensure the city cannot return to a plan that "thwarts Latinos on the cusp of an electoral majority."

Rosenthal says the city must receive approval from the U.S. attorney general or the court before altering its election system.

The order came two days before registration begins for candidates in Pasadena's May city elections.

It was not immediately clear whether the city intends to appeal.

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas looks to carry out 1st execution since 2005

    Arkansas looks to carry out 1st execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:00:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:00:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • PRCA Rodeo benefits students in FFA

    PRCA Rodeo benefits students in FFA

    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-04-20 22:45:30 GMT

    Students that take part in Future Farmers of America in high schools across Wichita and Archer counties are gearing up for the PRCA rodeo in Wichita Falls. 

    Students that take part in Future Farmers of America in high schools across Wichita and Archer counties are gearing up for the PRCA rodeo in Wichita Falls. 

  • ISIS claims credit for fatal Paris attack

    ISIS claims credit for fatal Paris attack

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:34:36 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-04-20 22:11:00 GMT

    One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.

    One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.

    •   
Powered by Frankly