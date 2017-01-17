Judge extends oversight of Houston suburb's election system

PASADENA, Texas (AP) - A judge has extended federal oversight of the election system for a Houston suburb that the judge previously found had implemented a voting plan meant to dilute Latino power at the polls.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal on Monday issued an order that maintains jurisdiction over Pasadena until 2023.

The Houston Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2jtHZf2 ) that Rosenthal says in her order that the extended oversight will ensure the city cannot return to a plan that "thwarts Latinos on the cusp of an electoral majority."

Rosenthal says the city must receive approval from the U.S. attorney general or the court before altering its election system.

The order came two days before registration begins for candidates in Pasadena's May city elections.

It was not immediately clear whether the city intends to appeal.

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com

