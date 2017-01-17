Police: 2 children taken in 1985 found in Houston, parent arrest - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Police: 2 children taken in 1985 found in Houston, parent arrested

(Source: MGNOnline) (Source: MGNOnline)

SCITUATE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island State Police say two children reported missing in 1985 have been located in the Houston area and their non-custodial mother has been charged with snatching them.

Police said Tuesday an anonymous tip two days before Christmas led them to Kimberly and Kelly Yates, and their 69-year-old mother, Elaine.

They said the mother had been living in Houston under the name Leina Waldberg. She was arrested without incident and faces arraignment Wednesday in Texas on a fugitive charge.

Kelly was 10-months old when she went missing. Her sister was 3. Kelly, now 32, and Kimberly, now 35, were not living with their mother but were in the Houston area.

Police say their father has been informed and is "relieved." It's up to his daughters whether to contact him.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • InternationalMore>>

  • Hezbollah border tour offers a glimpse of possible war ahead

    Hezbollah border tour offers a glimpse of possible war ahead

    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-04-20 22:59:39 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-04-20 22:59:39 GMT
    Hezbollah takes reporters on a tour of the Lebanese-Israeli border for the first time since the 2006 war to show preparations on the Israeli side for what many fear could be a far bloodier _ and perhaps inevitable...
    Hezbollah takes reporters on a tour of the Lebanese-Israeli border for the first time since the 2006 war to show preparations on the Israeli side for what many fear could be a far bloodier _ and perhaps inevitable _ round of fighting.

  • Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia

    Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia

    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-04-20 22:59:36 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-04-20 22:59:36 GMT
    Russia's Supreme Court has banned the Jehovah's Witnesses from operating in the country, accepting a request from the justice ministry that the religious organization be considered an extremist group.
    Russia's Supreme Court has banned the Jehovah's Witnesses from operating in the country, accepting a request from the justice ministry that the religious organization be considered an extremist group.

  • The Latest: Searches underway in attack on Paris police

    The Latest: Searches underway in attack on Paris police

    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-04-20 22:59:34 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-04-20 22:59:34 GMT
    Paris police and soldiers have sealed off the area around the Champs-Elysees after an attack on police, ordering tourists back into their hotels and blocking people from approaching the scene.
    Paris police and soldiers have sealed off the area around the Champs-Elysees after an attack on police, ordering tourists back into their hotels and blocking people from approaching the scene.
    •   

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas looks to carry out 1st execution since 2005

    Arkansas looks to carry out 1st execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:00:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:00:33 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • PRCA Rodeo benefits students in FFA

    PRCA Rodeo benefits students in FFA

    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-04-20 22:45:30 GMT

    Students that take part in Future Farmers of America in high schools across Wichita and Archer counties are gearing up for the PRCA rodeo in Wichita Falls. 

    Students that take part in Future Farmers of America in high schools across Wichita and Archer counties are gearing up for the PRCA rodeo in Wichita Falls. 

  • ISIS claims credit for fatal Paris attack

    ISIS claims credit for fatal Paris attack

    Thursday, April 20 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-04-20 19:34:36 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-04-20 22:11:00 GMT

    One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.

    One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.

    •   
Powered by Frankly