Police: 2 children taken in 1985 found in Houston, parent arrested

Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley Park
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the network
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Wednesday
While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.
Students that take part in Future Farmers of America in high schools across Wichita and Archer counties are gearing up for the PRCA rodeo in Wichita Falls.
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.
The Texas House has approved a bill seeking to raise from 17 to 18 the age at which offenders automatically enter Texas' adult legal system.
Voters in Wichita County can vote early on two proposals in the county.
