WF spending over $2.5 million dollars on new fire trucks

While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.
The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.
A rare April storm has formed in the north Atlantic Ocean.
Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles media.
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.