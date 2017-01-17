HS Soccer scores and highlights: January 17

The Wichita Falls Nighthawks are back on the road in Week 10 of the Indoor Football League season. They'll visit the Colorado Crush Friday night, with the kickoff set for 7 p.m. (Central Time)
The Wichita Falls Wildcats are back home for what could be the last stand of not just their season, but their existence as a franchise
Take a look at the newly-released 2017 schedules for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans!
The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two years ago with President Barack Obama.
Several Texoma athletes signed to play their sports in college on Wednesday!
