HS Soccer scores and highlights: January 17 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer scores and highlights: January 17

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider soccer vs. Caprock / Source: KAUZ Rider soccer vs. Caprock / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Non-District

Girls 

Anna  0   
Rider  6
RID: Keeley Ayala 2 G

Boys

Caprock  2
Rider      1
RID: AD Bigot 1 G

Wichita Falls 0
Grandbury     0

