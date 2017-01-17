Earlier start date approved by WFISD school board - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Earlier start date approved by WFISD school board

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
Students would start Thursday, August 17th versus the following Monday Students would start Thursday, August 17th versus the following Monday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Plans for the Wichita Falls ISD to become a District of Innovation moved one step forward tonight.

The board has chosen to go with an academic calendar that would push the first day of school up to the week ahead.

Meaning kids would start on Thursday August 17th instead of the following Monday.

This would give students, faculty, and parents the opportunity to get use to the school year schedule before a full week of classes.

“The reason for starting them on Thursday is you get them in work on schedules especially with secondary students, pass out beginning of the year paperwork textbooks or computers whatever we're passing out,” Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.

The board also announce that the District of Innovation Committee has submitted their presentation to the board.

That full presentation has been posted on the WFISD website for anyone to view for the next 30 days before the next month’s board meeting.

Some of those changes include a new attendance policy and changes to the teacher hiring process which would allow professionals with industry experience to teach at the career education center.

There was not anything in regards to changing the teacher to class size ratio...which many teachers were against.

