Earlier start date approved by WFISD school board

While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.
The White House is expressing confidence that a breakthrough on the stalled Republican health care bill could emerge in the House next week.
This weekend you can purchase some qualifying emergency preparation supplies tax-free in Texas.
Starbucks calls it the flavor-changing, color-changing, totally not-made-up ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’. Frank & Joe's calls theirs the ‘Unicorn Frap’ and have been serving it for over a month.
Late last year, Patti Bateman took on a challenge stretching over 26 miles. The challenge, running her first ever full marathon. Which just happens to be the Boston Marathon.
