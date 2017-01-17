HS Basketball scores and highlights: January 17 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball scores and highlights: January 17

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Burkburnett's Darion Chafin going for 2 of his 28 points against Graham. / Source: KAUZ Burkburnett's Darion Chafin going for 2 of his 28 points against Graham. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Girls

District 5-5A

Rider        59 (6-1) 
Sherman  35 (2-5)

Denison         41 (5-2)
Wichita Falls  37 (1-6)
WF: Jalynn Green 14 pts, 11 reb

District 6-4A

Graham        40 (2-1)
Burkburnett  55 (4-0)
GRA: Emma Ranger 11 pts
BURK: Paradize Jackson 18 pts, Kaci Trahan 10 - Watch highlights here!

Iowa Park  65 (1-2)
Vernon      48 (0-4)

District 8-3A

Boyd           35 (1-7)
#12 Bowie  77 (8-0)

Holliday    56 (5-3)
City View  16 (0-8)
HOL: Mackenzie Neal 11 pts, Brooke Coltrain 10

Nocona    33 (3-5)
Paradise  64 (6-2)
NOC: Emma Meekins 16 pts

Henrietta
Jacksboro
PPD to Thursday, 5 p.m.

District 9-2A

Electra        35 (2-6)
Archer City  48 (6-2)

Olney     28 (2-6)
Quanah  47 (3-5)

#7 Windthorst  75 (8-0)
Munday           16 (0-8)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 30 pts, 11 ast, 18 stl, Claire Hemmi 16 pts

District 8-1A

Crowell      31 (3-1)
Knox City  46 (3-0)
KC: Brooke Jones 26 pts

Benjamin   18 (0-4)
Chillicothe  45 (2-2)

District 17-1A

Newcastle  67 (4-0)
Graford      41 (3-1)

Throckmorton  33 (1-3)
Bryson            35 (2-2)

District 21-1A

Bellevue     44 (5-2)
Forestburg  46 (5-2)

Prairie Valley  39 (1-6)
Gold-Burg      46 (1-6)

#19 Slidell  59
Saint Jo     15

TAPPS 1-1A

#3 Notre Dame        30 (4-1)
#4 Christ Academy  34 (3-1) - Watch highlights to the right!

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider       70 (4-1)
Sherman  65 (3-2)

Denison         37 (0-6)
Wichita Falls  51 (2-3)

District 6-4A

Graham             62 (1-1)
#9 Burkburnett  102 (2-0)
BURK: Darion Chafin 28 pts, Shonne Carter 15 reb. - Watch highlights above!

Iowa Park  74 (1-0)
Vernon       64 (0-2)
IP: Cody Gray 29 pts, Keaton Jackson 17

District 8-3A

Boyd          29 (0-6)
#21 Bowie  77 (6-0)

Holliday    53 (4-2)
City View  59 (3-3)
HOL: Noah Parker 17 pts
CV: Austin Lucas 22 pts

Nocona    68 (4-2)
Paradise  46 (2-4)

Henrietta
Jacksboro
PPD to Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

District 9-2A

#7 Electra   80 (6-0)
Archer City  61 (4-2)
AC: Gavin Morris/Darek Simmons 14 pts each

Olney     59 (3-3)
Quanah  33 (0-6)

Seymour      58 (4-2)
#20 Petrolia  65 (5-1)
SEY: Blaine Barton 25 pts

Windthorst  47 (0-6)
Munday      57 (2-4)

District 8-1A

Crowell      52 (4-0)
Knox City  41 (2-1)

Benjamin    69 (3-1)
Chillicothe  40 (0-4)

District 17-1A

Newcastle  34 (0-2)
#9 Graford  95 (2-0)

Throckmorton  41 (2-0)
Bryson            37 (0-2)

District 21-1A

Bellevue     42 (3-2)
Forestburg  51 (5-0)

Prairie Valley  64 (1-4)
Gold-Burg      61 (0-6)

#22 Slidell  64 (5-0)
Saint Jo     46 (1-4)

TAPPS 1-1A

#9 Notre Dame   62 (5-0)
Christ Academy  22 (1-3)
ND: Dylan Smith 22 pts, 11 reb, Jack Trivette 11 pts, 17 reb - Watch highlights here!

Non-District

#1 (1A) Lipan  36
Hirschi           57

