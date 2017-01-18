MSU Basketball roundup: January 17

Late run propels Cameron over Mustangs, 94-76

Charron Montgomery scored a team-high 24 points off the bench and Jamie Bonnarens added 22 points to help Cameron post a 20-2 fourth quarter run to erase a four-point deficit and claim a 94-76 victory over Midwestern State Tuesday evening at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



After trailing by eight at the half, Midwestern State (4-11, 1-8 LSC) began the second half on a 6-0 run with a pair of free throws by Whitney Taylor pulling the Mustangs within two. A quick 5-0 stretch for Caitlin Clancy led Cameron (6-9, 4-5 LSC) to a seven-point advantage before a Kristin Rydell triple and back-to-back baskets for Micheline Mercelita evened the contest at 54-all with 4:37 to play in the third.



It was a tight game for the next 10-plus minutes with the Mustangs matching their largest lead of the night at 70-66 after a pair of Taylor free throws with 6:41 remaining. However, the Aggies limited MSU to just one field goal the rest of the way, closing out the game on a 28-6 run with 18 points coming in the paint. Cameron scored 15 of its 32 points in the fourth quarter off seven MSU turnovers with Bonnarens scoring 13 points and Montgomery adding 10 to help the Aggies shoot 75 percent in the period.



In the first quarter, the Aggies put together a 12-0 spurt midway through the period with four different players contributing offensively. Baskets for Liz Cathcart and Avery Queen and a Taylor three-pointer helped the Mustangs come within a point in the final seconds of the opening period.



Cameron stretched its lead out to 10 on two occasions in the second quarter before Jasmine Richardson scored five points in a 10-2 MSU run to bring the Mustangs within two. Cameron went on to take a 49-41 advantage at the break.

Midwestern State next travels to Denton for its final road game of January with a 7 p.m. tipoff Thursday against Texas Woman's at Kitty Magee Arena.

Cameron Finishes Strong, Takes 2nd-Straight Under the Dome

Delvonte Pierre scored 28 points and hauled in 11 rebounds to lead Cameron to an 83-74 win over Midwestern State to snap the Mustangs' six-game win streak Tuesday evening at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.



A three-pointer by Jordan Lewis with 14:11 remaining in the second half gave Cameron (13-6, 6-3 LSC) a lead it would not relinquish at 46-45. Midwestern State (12-5, 5-4 LSC) stayed within a possession of the Aggies over the next four minutes until Cameron slowly stretched its lead out in the latter part of the half, taking its largest lead of the game at 11 with 57 seconds remaining.



Pat Smith connected on a three-pointer to bring the Mustangs within five with 2:37 to play for their smallest deficit in the final five minutes before Pierre responded with a three of his own on the ensuing possession to keep the Mustangs from coming any closer.



Cameron began the game on an 11-3 run with Brandon Neel's triple to open the contest being MSU's lone basket until B.J. Jenkins also connected from deep at the 13:09 mark to bring the Mustangs within five. The Aggies extended their lead to 10 midway through the first half before the Mustangs put together a 9-0 run with six points coming from Shawn Nottingham to pull within one at 18-17.



With Cameron holding a 27-21 lead with 4:42 before halftime, MSU mounted another comeback with a 14-2 spurt with Nottingham and Igor Ibaka each tallying seven points to give the Mustangs a 35-29 advantage. A pair of triples by Pierre cut the Cameron deficit to one at the half, 36-35.

Neel reached double figures for the 11th-straight game with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting. Ibaka posted his ninth double-double of the season with 17 points and a team-best 11 boards, going 9-of-11 from the free-throw line, along with three blocks and two steals, while Nottingham finished with a career-best 17 points on 5-of-8 from the floor with five rebounds, four assists and two steals in just his second start of the season.

Midwestern State returns to action Monday with a 6 p.m. contest against St. Mary's (Texas) at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved