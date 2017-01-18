WFPD Arrest Man for Burglary of a Building

One man is behind bars after burglarizing a building in Wichita Falls.

Around 12:40 Tuesday afternoon the Wichita Falls Police Department was called out to a possible burglary at the 600 block of Burnett.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a victim who said someone forced themselves into an auto shop and stole a 2006 Dodge Charger that was parked inside.

Officers located the stolen car at the 300 block of East Jefferson with its hood up and driver’s side door open.

The located a white male identified as 25 year old Nicholas Hobbs.

Hobbs was taken to the Wichita County jail and is charged with burglary of a building.