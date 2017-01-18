Eli Young Band's tour bus destroyed by fire; band not on bus

President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.
Newschannel 6 Ava Van Valen has put together events happening around town this weekend.
Newschannel 6 Ava Van Valen has put together events happening around town this weekend.