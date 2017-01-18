Eli Young Band's tour bus destroyed by fire; band not on bus - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Eli Young Band's tour bus destroyed by fire; band not on bus

Source: Instagram @eliyoungband Source: Instagram @eliyoungband

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A tour bus belonging to the country group Eli Young Band was damaged in a fire on the Kansas Turnpike, destroying most of the band's electronic and sound equipment.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2iREOga ) the driver was the only person with the bus when the fire started late Tuesday while it was parked at a service area east of downtown Topeka. He had just filled up the bus and parked it for the night, and escaped.

Shawnee Heights Fire District Battalion Chief Rick Deibert says the bus and a trailer were a complete loss.

The fire apparently started in the engine compartment but the cause is under investigation.

The tour bus was en route to Mahnomen, Minnesota, where the band was scheduled to perform Friday night.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

    Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

    Friday, April 21 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-04-22 02:00:22 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-04-22 02:00:22 GMT

    President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

    President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

  • Trump tells young immigrants in US illegally to 'rest easy'

    Trump tells young immigrants in US illegally to 'rest easy'

    Friday, April 21 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-04-22 02:00:11 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-04-22 02:00:11 GMT
    President Donald Trump has assailed Iran as failing to live up to the "spirit" of the nuclear deal struck in 2015, setting an ominous tone for his forthcoming decision about whether to pull the U.S. out of the...
    President Donald Trump has assailed Iran as failing to live up to the "spirit" of the nuclear deal struck in 2015, setting an ominous tone for his forthcoming decision about whether to pull the U.S. out of the landmark agreement.

  • 20 children killed when minibus hits truck in South Africa

    20 children killed when minibus hits truck in South Africa

    Friday, April 21 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-22 01:59:39 GMT
    Friday, April 21 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-22 01:59:39 GMT

    At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.

    At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.

    •   
Powered by Frankly