Sunshine and Wind Deliver a Big Warm Up

After a foggy morning, sunshine and south winds will deliver a much warmer afternoon, compared to Wednesday. We may get close to 70 this afternoon. Warm weather stays with us into the weekend. Besides the warm temperatures, strong winds and wildfire danger are headlines for the weekend weather. In the middle of winter we have a lot of dry and dormant vegetation out there which could be fuel for wildfire should one get started. Winds will be strong out of the south Saturday and even stronger out of the north Sunday. Next week's headlines includes a big cool down by midweek.

John Cameron, Meteorologist