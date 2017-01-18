New gasoline program gives back to the community

At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
The Wichita Falls PRCA rodeo kicked off Friday and is helping students with college.
A retired United State Army Chaplain who was prominently featured in the national best-seller and movie "Black Hawk Down” was in Wichita Falls Friday to share his story to encourage other men.
