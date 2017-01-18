Rep. Thornberry shares thoughts on Affordable Care Act

An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
Vice President Mike Pence and Australia's prime minister have brushed off any lingering hostility over a contentious refugee deal and joined forces Saturday to urge China to take a greater role in pressuring North Korea to drop its nuclear weapons program.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
Former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi has died after being hit by a van while training.
At least 20 were children killed when a minibus hit a truck in South Africa; many were trapped inside during the fire.
