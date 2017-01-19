Motorcyclist hospitalized after wreck

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Wichita Falls Police said, a motorcyclist involved in a wreck was rushed to the hospital just after 9 P.M. tonight.

Officers said, he was heading northbound Fairway Boulevard near the Southwest Parkway intersection and possibly jumped the curb.

Witnesses told police the motorcycle landed in the southbound lane, which is currently closed.

No word on his injuries at this moment.

Stay with News Channel Six as we continue to lean more.

