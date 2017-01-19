High speed car chase ends in wreck

One man was taken to the hospital following a high speed chase in Wichita Falls.

Police say just after 3 a.m. Thursday, they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Brook Avenue.

The driver failed to comply and led police on a chase with speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour.

When the driver tried to make a turn at Seymour road and Avenue K, he crashed into the brick sign at the Brigadoon Apartments, flipping the car onto its side.

Police say the driver was then pinned inside the car and had to rescued by the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

He was transported to United Regional for minor injuries.

His charges are unknown at this time.

