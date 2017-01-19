High speed car chase ends in wreck - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

High speed car chase ends in wreck

By Angie Lankford, Producer
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

One man was taken to the hospital following a high speed chase in Wichita Falls.

Police say just after 3 a.m. Thursday, they attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Brook Avenue.

The driver failed to comply and led police on a chase with speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour.

When the driver tried to make a turn at Seymour road and Avenue K, he crashed into the brick sign at the Brigadoon Apartments, flipping the car onto its side.

Police say the driver was then pinned inside the car and had to rescued by the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

He was transported to United Regional for minor injuries.

His charges are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Advocates fan out in global show of support for science

    Advocates fan out in global show of support for science

    Saturday, April 22 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-04-22 18:12:00 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-04-22 18:12:00 GMT

    Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.

    Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.

  • Afghan officials: 100 casualties in Afghanistan attack

    Afghan officials: 100 casualties in Afghanistan attack

    Saturday, April 22 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-04-22 18:11:38 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-04-22 18:11:38 GMT

    An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.

    An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.

  • Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

    Trump says he will release tax reform package next week

    Saturday, April 22 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-04-22 18:11:13 GMT
    Saturday, April 22 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-04-22 18:11:13 GMT

    President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

    President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.

    •   
Powered by Frankly