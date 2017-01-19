Two dogs die at structure fire in Wichita Falls

A family is recovering after a large house fire in Wichita Falls Thursday morning.

There was one person in the home when the fire started.

They were able to make it out safely.

There were also two pets inside the house.

Firefighters were not able to save either pet.

"They are my best friends," Karen Hollis, a family friend said. "My daughter called me hysterical. Their house was on fire. She happened to drive by and see it."

It took firefighters ten minutes to get to the fire in the back of the house and get it knocked down because of a lot of smoke inside.

"There was heavy smoke when we arrived," according to a Wichita Falls Firefighter. "Sometimes it takes a while to get it vented and be able to locate the fire. So it did take us a little while."

Fire crews had the fire under control just under two hours after they arrived.

The Red Cross is proving assistance to the family, something always done when someone is displaced.

Hollis said this feeling of loss is all to familiar to the family.

"This is the second house fire they've had," Hollis said. "So this is the second time they've lost everything. It's devastating. It's hard to see people you love and care about lose everything twice."

Hollis has a message for the rest of us.

"We have to look out for our friends, for our loved ones, so things like this don't happen," Hollis said.

The firefighters were here for around three hours to make sure the fire didn't restart.

Fire officials told Newschannel 6 there is $62,000 dollars worth of damage.

There is still no cause on the fire.

Hollis said there will be a GoFundMe page set up for the family to try to help them get back on their feet.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved