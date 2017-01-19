Obama releases final batch of bin Laden documents

Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear state
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley Park
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley Park
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the network
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the network
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
Earth Day is April 22, but Midwestern State Students are already working hard to educate and preserve nature in our community.
Earth Day is April 22, but Midwestern State Students are already working hard to educate and preserve nature in our community.
A crowd of people, marching for a cause.
A crowd of people, marching for a cause.