Pipeline ruptures lead to settlement with Oklahoma company

Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
It was a sight not seen in Texoma since the Old West as Bowie celebrated the 150th anniversary of the historic Chisholm Trail. Several Texomans saddled up for the cattle drive, with 30 longhorns, and a wagon trail on Saturday.
Earth Day is April 22, but Midwestern State Students are already working hard to educate and preserve nature in our community.
