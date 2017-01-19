Pipeline ruptures lead to settlement with Oklahoma company - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Pipeline ruptures lead to settlement with Oklahoma company

File Photo/Raycom File Photo/Raycom

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A subsidiary of Magellan Midstream Partners will complete $16 million in upgrades to pipelines and pay a $2 million fine as part of a federal settlement following pipeline ruptures in three states.

Federal officials said in a statement Thursday that the first incident occurred in February 2011, when a pipeline carrying petroleum ruptured north of Texas City, Texas, spilling hundreds of gallons. Later that year two lines were ruptured when struck by heavy machinery near Nemaha, Nebraska, causing more than 2,800 gallons of diesel and jet fuel to spill.

The third leak spilled about 1,800 gallons of diesel near El Dorado, Kansas, in May 2015.

Magellan is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The settlement is unrelated to a Magellan leak of anhydrous ammonia in Nebraska that killed a farmer last October.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

