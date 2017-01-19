Winds Drive Temps to Near 70 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Winds Drive Temps to Near 70

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Connect

"Windy" and "warm" describe our weekend weather well. Today will play out very much like Thursday with a sunny and windy afternoon. As was the case yesterday, wildfire danger is a concern with the gusty wind and low humidity. Saturday does include a chance of a stray afternoon thunderstorm. Otherwise it will be a windy and warm day with highs near 70. Winds will be strong as well Sunday but winds will be from the north. Highs will be near 60. There are not a lot of headlines in next weeks weather except for colder air moving in midweek.

John Cameron, Meteorologist

Powered by Frankly