Winds Drive Temps to Near 70

"Windy" and "warm" describe our weekend weather well. Today will play out very much like Thursday with a sunny and windy afternoon. As was the case yesterday, wildfire danger is a concern with the gusty wind and low humidity. Saturday does include a chance of a stray afternoon thunderstorm. Otherwise it will be a windy and warm day with highs near 70. Winds will be strong as well Sunday but winds will be from the north. Highs will be near 60. There are not a lot of headlines in next weeks weather except for colder air moving in midweek.

John Cameron, Meteorologist