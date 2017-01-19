Y Minute: LIVESTRONG Program

According to livestrong.org, one of the top concerns among cancer survivors was the difficulty of returning to physical activity after treatment.
So in 2007, LIVESTRONG partnered with the YMCA all across the nation to help cancer survivors.
"We started our first class last year and completed it, it was a huge success. So we're just trying to continue the program to keep going here in Wichita Falls," said LIVESTRONG Program Director Sarah Fidlar.
On February 21st, the LIVESTRONG program at the YMCA will enter its second year.
The LIVESTRONG Program is a 12 week program for cancer survivors in any stage of cancer survivorship meaning if you were just diagnosed with cancer or have been cancer free for 30 years you're able to participate.
"We want them to start a program that's proactive for their recovery, proactive for building cardiovascular strength, and hopefully they'll be able to take the information they learn while they are here and continue to improve and continue to go forward in their program," Fidlar said.
The program meets twice a week for 75 to 90 minutes and is taught by different instructors from the YMCA who will bring in anything from cardio, to strength training, yoga, or any other physical activity that meets the need of the participant.
"They do their workout and it's tailored to each individuals program so you're going to have people in all different stages of their fitness come into the program. That's why we like to keep it small so that we can really build on where they are at that moment," Fidlar said.
The LIVESTRONG Program is completely free to participants and is funded by donations from the local community.
"The program is funded through community support. We receive no funds from LIVESTRONG and no funds we receive from the community leave this community. It all stays in this community," said Fidlar.
To sign up for the LIVESTRONG Program or to support the program financially, contact the downtown YMCA at (940) 322-7816.
The deadline to sign up for the first class of the year, is February 1.
Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.
It was a sight not seen in Texoma since the Old West as Bowie celebrated the 150th anniversary of the historic Chisholm Trail. Several Texomans saddled up for the cattle drive, with 30 longhorns, and a wagon trail on Saturday.
It was a sight not seen in Texoma since the Old West as Bowie celebrated the 150th anniversary of the historic Chisholm Trail. Several Texomans saddled up for the cattle drive, with 30 longhorns, and a wagon trail on Saturday.
Earth Day is April 22, but Midwestern State Students are already working hard to educate and preserve nature in our community.
Earth Day is April 22, but Midwestern State Students are already working hard to educate and preserve nature in our community.