High school scoreboard: Jan. 19

BACK ON TOP! Mustangs capture program's third LSC title in four years Fearless. That's been the word to describe the youthful Midwestern State women's tennis squad throughout the 2017 campaign as the 15th-ranked Mustangs did not back down from the challenge of capturing the program's third Lone Star Conference title in four years Saturday afternoon in a 5-1 victory over No. 3 seed Tarleton State at the Arlington Tennis Center. The victory over the TexAnns solidif...

