High school scoreboard: Jan. 19

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Basketball

District 8-3A

Henrietta girls  36 (2-6)
Jacksboro        51 (7-1)

Henrietta boys  43 (4-2)
Jacksboro         40 (1-5)

District 8-1A

Knox City girls  62 (4-0)
Benjamin          18 (0-5)

Knox City boys  47 (3-1)
Benjamin           38 (3-2)

HS Soccer

Kennedale boys Tournament

Hirschi            6
Mineral Wells  0
HIR: Jose Chavarria 3 G, Oscar Rico 3 Ast

Ice Bowl girls Tournament - Richardson

Wichita Falls  2
W.T. White     2

