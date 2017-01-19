High school scoreboard: Jan. 19

District 8-3A
Henrietta girls 36 (2-6)
Jacksboro 51 (7-1)
Henrietta boys 43 (4-2)
Jacksboro 40 (1-5)
District 8-1A
Knox City girls 62 (4-0)
Benjamin 18 (0-5)
Knox City boys 47 (3-1)
Benjamin 38 (3-2)
Kennedale boys Tournament
Hirschi 6
Mineral Wells 0
HIR: Jose Chavarria 3 G, Oscar Rico 3 Ast
Ice Bowl girls Tournament - Richardson
Wichita Falls 2
W.T. White 2
Baseball District 5-5A Rider 6 (10-0) Denton 2 Wichita Falls 1 (0-10) Denton Ryan 5 District 6-4A Iowa Park 14 (6-1) Burkburnett 1 (6-2) Vernon 1 (1-6) Graham 6 (5-2) District 8-3A Bowie Nocona 11a.m. Saturday 4/25 City View 0 (0-12) Boyd 14 Paradise 14 Henrietta 0 (7-5) Holliday 4 (8-4) Jacksboro 7 (9-4) District 8-2A #8...
Former Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi has died after being hit by a van while training.
Lone Star Brahams 4 Wichita Falls Wildcats 3 F/OT
