Burkburnett ISD Board officially approves Meng as football coach

The Burkburnett ISD School Board unanimously approved Jason Meng as the Burkburnett HS head football coach and assistant athletic director on Thursday.

Meng, who played 4 years for Midwestern State University, most recently was head coach at Granger High School for the past 2 seasons. He compiled a 14-9 record for the Lions, who had previously won 3 games in their past 2 seasons. Burkburnett is coming off a 1-9 season, after which head coach Scott Boswell offered his resignation.

Meng worked under Scot Ponder at both Petrolia and Rider, serving as offensive coordinator for the Raiders until 2009, when Ponder left for Iowa Park. Meng was later reunited Ponder's successor, Jim Garfield, at Elgin in 2014 before his time in Granger.

Bulldogs athletic director Danny Nix said speaking to Ponder and Garfield, among other current and former area coaches who worked with Meng, helped make the decision easier.

"It really helped out that a lot of people we knew thought so highly of Jason," Nix said. "Coaching in the area, and coaching with a lot of coaches that were in the area, so everybody had fantastic things to say. Just, you know, made us feel really good. I think, you know, he's going to do a great job."

Meng is expected to arrive in Burkburnett on Monday.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved