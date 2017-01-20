Kody Lott pre-trial

An accused murderer Kody Lott was in a Wichita County courtroom Friday morning.

This was a pre-trial conference where both attorneys met.

The meeting was brief and Lott’s attorney Jim Rasmussen told NewsChannel Six that Lott will not be back in court for at least 60 days.

In September Lott admitted to detectives that he shot and killed 13-year-old Lauren Landavazo and wounded her friend Kayla Smith when they were walking home from school on the southwest side of Wichita Falls.

