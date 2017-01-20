We Get a Break from the Wind Monday

This afternoon will be nicer than yesterday afternoon because it will not be windy and temperatures will warm to the upper 60s. Strong winds will return Tuesday delivering the warmest temperatures of the week and high wildfire danger. A cold front sweeps through Tuesday evening making for a noticeably cooler Wednesday. The more seasonable weather will stay with us to finish out the week. Highs will be in the 50s, morning lows will be below freezing.

John Cameron, Newschannel 6 Meteorologist