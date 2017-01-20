Texas judge cited after allegedly making obscene gesture

A bill requiring fetal remains from abortions and miscarriages to be buried or cremated is nearing House approval.
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.
President Donald Trump is heading into one of the most challenging weeks of his presidency, juggling a renewed push on health care and a looming budget deadline.
A bill aimed at combating cyberbullying will soon face a vote on the Senate floor in Austin.Senate Bill 179, otherwise known as “David’s Law”, stems from the suicide of 16 year-old David Molak last January in San Antonio.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".
