Teacher admits luring immigrant teachers for kickbacks

The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.
President Donald Trump is heading into one of the most challenging weeks of his presidency, juggling a renewed push on health care and a looming budget deadline.
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".
The Texas House is preparing to hear bill 2992, which is aimed at punishing those who use "fake" service animals.
