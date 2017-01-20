Midwestern students watch Trump Inauguration

It was a big day in history as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Everyone across the country was watching, including students at Midwestern State University.

While many were excited for the new President, others were skeptical.

“I think that it is a great moment for Americans to see the peaceful transition from Obama to Donald trump,” said Junior Matthew Jones.



“It kind of makes me upset,” said Junior Terria Borden-Henderson. “I'm trying to be hopeful for the future. He's already the president I can't do anything about it. I just hope that like he does right by us by people and he makes America great again like he wants to again.”

This was Braeden Alves first election to vote.

He said that no matter the outcome, we should respect our President.



“Trump should at least be given a chance,” said Alves. “He could be the worst President we have ever had we could be the best president we've had. He can be somewhere in the middle. He needs to be given a chance by everybody not just his supporters. but his opponents to give him a chance.”

“I want to be open to what other people think,” said Borden-Henderson. “I don't want to judge those people because they voted for trump. I just want them to tell me why they voted and I can listen to it and not exactly take it and I have my opinions and they have their opinions I just want to listen to everything.”They also had something to say about the recent protests. “For them to go out and protest and destroy America in that way is ridiculous,” said Jones.“They have every right to uh protest they have every right petition they do everything they want to do but it's not going to change the outcome of the election,” said Alves.

Alves hopes to see unity in the future.“People will start coming back together because the election has divided people greatly,” said Alves. “Especially here at Midwestern.”





