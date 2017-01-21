Kids get crafty at the Kemp Center for the Arts - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Kids get crafty at the Kemp Center for the Arts

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Families brought in the Chinese New Year in a crafty way Sunday.

The Year of the Rooster was celebrated at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

Kids and their parents got to make lanterns and fans with a little guidance from the teacher, Dominique Lee. 

The fun is thanks to a program called Social Saturdays at The Kemp. 

Lee told our crews why the center chooses to host an event of this kind. 

"My goal is to give the parents a place to let their students create, to let them use materials that they may not have at home, and to make a mess for free and to leave the mess for me to clean up," Lee said. 

Social Saturdays are the third Saturday of every month.

The fun takes place from 10:00 a.m. to noon. But Lee said if the kids are having fun, it can last longer. 

There is no charge to get crafty.

The next Social Saturday is on February 18th. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

