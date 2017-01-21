Kids get crafty at the Kemp Center for the Arts

Families brought in the Chinese New Year in a crafty way Sunday.

The Year of the Rooster was celebrated at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

Kids and their parents got to make lanterns and fans with a little guidance from the teacher, Dominique Lee.

The fun is thanks to a program called Social Saturdays at The Kemp.

Lee told our crews why the center chooses to host an event of this kind.

"My goal is to give the parents a place to let their students create, to let them use materials that they may not have at home, and to make a mess for free and to leave the mess for me to clean up," Lee said.

Social Saturdays are the third Saturday of every month.

The fun takes place from 10:00 a.m. to noon. But Lee said if the kids are having fun, it can last longer.

There is no charge to get crafty.

The next Social Saturday is on February 18th.

