Arbor Creek water back on

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Water service has been restored to the Arbor Creek apartment complex after being off for about thirteen hours.

At around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the apartments lost water after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant near the second entrance to the complex, officials with the Wichita Falls Public Works Department said.

Water was restored to Arbor Creek at around 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

