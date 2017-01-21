Arbor Creek water back on

Water service has been restored to the Arbor Creek apartment complex after being off for about thirteen hours.

At around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the apartments lost water after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant near the second entrance to the complex, officials with the Wichita Falls Public Works Department said.

Water was restored to Arbor Creek at around 5:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved