HS Basketball: January 21 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball: January 21

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Jacksboro's Baylee Thompson goes up for a shot against City View / Source: KAUZ Jacksboro's Baylee Thompson goes up for a shot against City View / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 8-3A

Jacksboro  53 (1-6)
City View   61 (4-3)
JAX: Payton Laake 22 pts
CV: Tamell Monroe 21 pts, Austin Lucas 15

District 8-1A

Knox City  63 (4-1)
Northside  36 (2-2)

TAPPS 1-1A

#9 Notre Dame     80 (6-0)
EP Jesus Chapel  21 (0-4)
ND: Dylan Smith 21 pts, Clay McElroy 16, Jack Trivette 15, Marc Schafer 13

Girls

District 8-3A

Jacksboro  53 (8-1)
City View     8 (0-9)

District 8-1A

Knox City  54 (5-0)
Northside  23 (1-3)

TAPPS 1-1A

#3 Notre Dame     44 (5-1)
EP Jesus Chapel  30 (3-1)
ND: Keeley Johnston 12 pts, Sophie Luig 11

Copyright 2016 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

