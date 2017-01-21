Wildcats fall again to Lone Star - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wildcats fall again to Lone Star

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
The Wichita Falls Wildcats auctioned off their special jerseys to benefit Children's Miracle Network on Saturday / Source: KAUZ The Wichita Falls Wildcats auctioned off their special jerseys to benefit Children's Miracle Network on Saturday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

NAHL South Division

Lone Star       5 (31-8-1, 63 pts)
Wichita Falls  3 (21-11-4, 46 pts)
LS: 5 power-play goals
WF: Ricky Carballo G, A, Blake Ripley/Ryan Burnett G each

Next: Wildcats at Shreveport, Jan. 27

