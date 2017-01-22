WFPD warns about tax scams

It is tax time, and the Wichita Falls Police Department is warning income tax filers about scams.

These scammers are not only looking to steal your refund but also your identity.

Police say they will try to convince you to pay them for owed taxes or requesting cash up front for a tax return.

They may even ask for personal information to "verify" your identity.

Police warn scammers are going to use threats such as warrants, but add this is not how it works.

They are asking you to report any suspicious activity to police and the IRS.

The Better Business Bureau says remember the IRS does not request personal information by email or telephone.

