WFPD warns about tax scams - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD warns about tax scams

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

It is tax time, and the Wichita Falls Police Department is warning income tax filers about scams.

These scammers are not only looking to steal your refund but also your identity.

Police say they will try to convince you to pay them for owed taxes or requesting cash up front for a tax return.

They may even ask for personal information to "verify" your identity.

Police warn scammers are going to use threats such as warrants, but add this is not how it works.

They are asking you to report any suspicious activity to police and the IRS.

The Better Business Bureau says remember the IRS does not request personal information by email or telephone. 

Click here for advice on finding a trustworthy tax preparer.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Pence thanks US military members during stop in Hawaii

    Pence thanks US military members during stop in Hawaii

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 4:26 AM EDT2017-04-25 08:26:19 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 4:26 AM EDT2017-04-25 08:26:19 GMT

    The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.

    The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.

  • Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart

    Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 2:06 AM EDT2017-04-25 06:06:51 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 2:06 AM EDT2017-04-25 06:06:51 GMT

    Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.

    Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.

  • UPDATE: Truck narrowly misses train

    UPDATE: Truck narrowly misses train

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 12:59 AM EDT2017-04-25 04:59:06 GMT
    (Source:KAUZ)(Source:KAUZ)

    A teenager ran a stop sign nearly hitting a train Monday on Old Iowa Park Road under Loop 11 in Wichita Falls. 

    A teenager ran a stop sign nearly hitting a train Monday on Old Iowa Park Road under Loop 11 in Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly