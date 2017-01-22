Texoma girl gets wish granted for a princess

Natalie Phipps always has a smile on her face.

“She never complains,” said Sueann Dose, Natalie’s mom. “You'll never hear a complaint out of her. You know if it wasn't for the fact that her attitude just kind of changes because she gets tired you wouldn't even know she was sick when she is sick. She usually doesn't have an in between most of the time.”

Natalie was born with multiple joint contractures and her intestines on the outside of her body, but her mom says she doesn’t let that hold her back.

“She totally finds ways to do things that you wouldn't even think,” said Dose.

In August Natalie, her mom, and grandma Kathy Tubbs met with the “Make A Wish” Foundation.

She told them she wanted something special to play on outside.

“I wanted so I could play and climb and go up and down the slide,” said Natalie.

On Saturday, that wish came true.

“It is the most exciting thing,” said Dose. “Like ‘oh my gosh it's happening I can't believe it's finally happening we've been talking about it and it's happening.’”

At the beginning of the month, builders came to start building Natalie’s playhouse, Tubbs said the hardest thing was keeping all of it a secret from her granddaughter

“We hung a tarp in the house and she didn't really ask any questions,” said Tubbs. “She had no idea.”

Inside the playhouse is a room made just for Natalie.

“It has a rocking chair and blankets and bubbles,” said Natalie.

“Seeing it all come together and she had no idea you know and it was her wish and to see her wish come true,” said Dose. “She deserved it and it was awesome.”

The builders of Natalie’s playhouse went to school with one of Natalie’s nurses.

While they were building, Natalie’s grandmother said they did not leave the house to keep from spoiling the surprise.