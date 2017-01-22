Texoma girl gets wish granted for a princess

A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a Trump administration order to withhold funding from communities that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.
A Wichita Falls man is now charged with Murder following his father's death. Kevin Early Haynes, Jr. was arrested for Aggravated Assault after his father, Kevin Earl Haynes, Sr. was rushed to the hospital on Easter Sunday.
As of Tuesday, the project is at 80 percent completion.
Local Wichita Falls Eagle Scout was honored Tuesday afternoon at the Boy Scouts of America's Americanism luncheon. Harrison Gibson, 27-year-old, was awarded the Americanism Award.
Chipotle announced Tuesday that its its payment network system has been hacked. The Denver-based burrito chain is investigating with the help of cyber security firms and law enforcement.
