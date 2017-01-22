Burkburnett VFD takes time to make young boy's birthday special

A local fire department goes above and beyond for a little boy that turned 3-years-old.

Grayson fell in love with fire trucks and those who fight the flames a little over a year ago.

"Obsessed it not even a big enough word for it," his mother Rebecca Wilcox said.

Wilcox takes Grayson to the Burkburnett VFD every now and then so he can see his toy fire trucks come to life.

"He comes by once or twice a month to see the fire trucks. He goes to daycare right up the road from here," William Spomer with the Burkburnett VFD said.

On Friday, Wilcox stopped by the station and asked Spomer and Robert Wade if they could bring the truck down to Grayson's daycare and surprise him for his birthday.

"They dressed up in uniform. They let him work the water hose. They let him push all the buttons and pull the horn," Wilcox said.

The gesture made Grayson's day and likely his whole year.

"We let him put himself in our shoes for a little bit," Spomer said.

Building a relationship with the community it serves is something that is very important to the Burkburnett VFD.

"Those kids could be the future firefighters that could help us or our family. So, getting out there and showing them what we do and the stuff that we get to use may help lead them to help other when they're old enough to do so," Spomer said.

It is a mantra that Wilcox, a Houston native, is thankful for as a resident of Wichita County.

"In this small town, we know their names. They know his name. They took time out of their days, out of their schedules, to make his day special because he looks up to them and you don't get that in big cities," Wilcox said.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

