1 Dead, 6 Injured In Shooting At San Antonio Mall

The San Antonio police chief told CBS affiliate KENS5 that one person died and six others were injured during a shooting at Rolling Oaks Mall.

The San Antonio police chief described the situation as a “robbery gone really, really bad.”

The chief said there were two suspects who robbed a jewelry store and two Good Samaritans tried to intervene.

One of the Good Samaritans was shot and killed by one of the suspects.

One of the suspects was detained by police while the other got away.

The conditions of the injured people is currently unknown and the police chief confirmed the one death.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

