Man arrested on numerous charges following robbery

A man is taken into custody with a slew of charges after police say he robbed a Subway in Wichita Falls.

Police say around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Casey Ironshell walked into the Subway on Seymour and pointed a gun at an employee demanding cash.

The employee complied and then called police to give them a description of the subject and where he was located.

Officers were able to find Ironshell and some of the stolen property.

Police arrested him on charges of aggravated robbery, resisting arrest and narcotics.

They also charged him with criminal mischief after he tried to kick out a cop car window.

Police say Ironshell claimed to have taken a bunch of pills, so he was taken to the hospital.

Once released he will be booked into the Wichita County Jail.

