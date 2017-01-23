1 burned worker dies after Amarillo construction site fire

Research scientist like Chris Karstens with University of Oklahoma corporative institutes for mesoscale meteorological studies have been working with The National Severe Storms Laboratory on FACETs.
Research scientist like Chris Karstens with University of Oklahoma cooperative institutes for mesoscale meteorological studies have been working with The National Severe Storms Laboratory on FACETs.
The adjustment for veterans back into civilian life can be hard and a lot of veterans find themselves needing help.
The adjustment for veterans back into civilian life can be hard and a lot of veterans find themselves needing help.
A Wichita Falls man on state and federal parole is arrested on overnight Tuesday on a warrant for Theft Over $2,500 Under $30,000.
A Wichita Falls man on state and federal parole is arrested on overnight Tuesday on a warrant for Theft Over $2,500 Under $30,000.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Iowa Park native Nathaniel Ewing, 20.
Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Iowa Park native Nathaniel Ewing, 20.