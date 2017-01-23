1 burned worker dies after Amarillo construction site fire

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - Officials say one electrical worker has died and another was critically hurt in a fire at a downtown Amarillo construction site.

An official with University Medical Center in Lubbock says Roger Copelin suffered severe burns and died Sunday. Spokesman Eric Finley says Keath Garrison was in critical condition Monday in the burn unit.

Amarillo Fire Marshal's investigators are trying to determine what started Saturday's blaze that firefighters brought under control within minutes. Deputy Chad Parsons says the complex includes offices being built atop a parking garage.

A statement Monday from the contractor, Opus Design Build, says the company is also investigating the accident that involved workers employed by a subcontractor.

A spokesman for Xcel Energy says the complex will house the utility's new regional headquarters. Xcel is based in Minneapolis.

