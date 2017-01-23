3 dead, 2 hurt identified in Texas double murder-suicide

MANVEL, Texas (AP) - Investigators are trying to determine why a man fatally shot two people and wounded his wife and another woman before killing himself at a Houston-area home.

The Brazoria (bruh-ZOH'-ree-uh) County Sheriff's Office on Monday said the suspect, 28-year-old Muhammad Hasan Nawazkhan, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Dispatchers received a call early Sunday from an unidentified man saying he'd shot his wife. Deputies found Nawazkhan's body and the other victims at a home in Manvel.

Officials say the wife, 31-year-old Lesly Paredes, survived being shot in the face and was hospitalized Monday in critical but stable condition. Another woman, 36-year-old Maria Paredes-Paz, was shot in the abdomen and was treated and released from a hospital.

A sheriff's statement says Alexy R. Garcia and Carlos Antonio Garcia-Cerna were dead at the scene.

