Very High Wildfire Danger Today

Today's weather headline is centered around strong winds. Strong southwest winds will make today the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s. Unfortunately, wildfire danger is the big weather concern. Please do everything you can to prevent starting fires while winds are strong.

A cold front will sweep through later today turning winds northerly and bringing cooler air in. Wednesday's high temperature will be around 53 which is below normal for this time of the year. It will be quiet, cool weather to finish the week. Under mostly sunny skies morning lows will be in the upper 20s and daytime highs will be in the 50s through the weekend.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist